3 Of The Least Powerful New Cars, Ranked By Horsepower
When it comes to cars, it's easy to let discussions about horsepower take center stage. Most people talk ad nauseam about high-performance engines, impressive top speeds, and cars that can smoke the tires with the slightest amount of gas peddle. But not every vehicle is built to do donuts in the parking lot or crush local drag strip records.
There are economical options like the 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid with great fuel efficiency and enough power to keep you out of harm's way. Then there are the cars on this list. These cars have horsepower levels closer to a rickshaw or riding lawnmower. Even with their underwhelming specifications, they have their place in the market — perfect for urban drivers, eco-conscious commuters, or anyone on a budget.
To find a place in this exclusive roster, each vehicle must be street-legal, have a fully enclosed roof, and have four tires. They can be powered by gas, electric, or hybrid engines. So, let's take a closer look at three of the least powerful new cars and find out why they might be a good fit for your lifestyle.
Mitsubishi Mirage: 78 horsepower
Available throughout the U.S., the Mitsubishi Mirage is a subcompact hatchback with a traditional gas engine manufactured by Mitsubishi Motors. The Mirage is the highest of the lowest horsepower vehicles on this list, putting out 78 ponies. It's an affordable option and made the list of new cars you can buy for under $20,000. The engine is a 1.2-liter MIVEC DOHC, 12-valve, inline three-cylinder that gets an impressive 36 mpg in the city and 43 mpg on the highway. The hatchback is perfect for commuting, short road trips, and weekend getaways. It's offered in five trim levels, the ES CVT, LE, BE, SE, and Ralliart.
It's important to have a safe ride, and the Mirage has you covered with its reinforced impact safety evolution (RISE) body, which utilizes crumple zones to redirect and absorb energy during impacts. Additional safety measures include a seven-airbag system and a large rearview camera system. The Mirage would be ideal in tight spaces because it has a 15.1-foot turning radius, which is lower than several other class competitors. It also features 17.1 cubic feet of room in the trunk, which is plenty for carrying gear or groceries.
Dacia Sandero: 67 horsepower
Available in the United Kingdom, the Dacia Sandero is billed as a compact hatchback city car and has a traditional gas engine. The Sandero's underwhelming turbocharged TCe 90 engine puts out 67 hp at 4,500-5,000 rpm. Dacia has been manufacturing cars for over four decades, with the first model rolling off the floor in 1972. The Sandero is primarily used in urban environments because it has a tight turning radius for narrow British streets.
Even for such a small car, the Sandero offers advanced safety features. It has automatic emergency braking that detects pedestrians and cyclists, which helps prevent front collisions. Lane-keeping assist helps keep drivers from straying too far into other lanes. It even has a driver fatigue recognition system that vibrates the steering wheel and makes suggestions to take a break. The boot (trunk) has a 1,108 liter (39.1 cubic foot) capacity for all your storage needs when running errands around town.
Suzuki Celerio: 67 horsepower
Available across Asian, European, and even Caribbean markets, the Suzuki Celerio is a compact city car manufactured by the Suzuki Motor Corporation. It is tied with the Dacia Sandera in terms of low power output. This significant lack of power is achieved with its three-cylinder, inline 1.0-liter Dualjet engine that produces an astoundingly low 67 hp. But depending on how you look at it, this can be a serious benefit, because the Celerio gets a combined 53.46 mpg. It features an engine auto stop-start system (EASS), that turns the engine off when the car is at a complete stop, reducing unnecessary fuel consumption. Storage space in the trunk is sparse at 295 liters (10.4 cubic feet), so there might be enough room for a beach ball or two, but that's about it.
The Celerio has experienced a few safety issues in the past, but the features on new models address these concerns with traction control, anti-lock brakes, hill hold, and rear parking sensors. The traction control system is notable on a budget-friendly car because it detects any wheel slip, reduces engine torque, and applies pressure to the brakes to help drivers stay in control. Even with these safety features, it's fair to say that the Celerio takes a bare-bones approach in its design. With prices varying across regions, the Celerio is an excellent option for budget-oriented drivers looking to reach their destinations affordably.