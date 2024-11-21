Kia's Most Popular SUV Just Got A Big Update (And We Know Which Version We'd Pick)

The 2026 Kia Sportage rolled into the Los Angeles Auto Show with three variants — ICE, Turbo Hybrid (HEV), and Turbo Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) — all equally eco-friendly and technologically advanced in their upgrades from the previous models. Every Sportage variant has upgraded bumpers and revised lighting, as well as a plethora of new technology upgrades inside. But it was the improved hybrids that really caught our attention.

The Kia Sportage was introduced in 1993 and has continued to rise in popularity since then, with sales going up with each year. This is due to the latest models' fuel economy, reliability, and comfortable interior. The 2026 Kia Sportage looks to improve on all of these elements with interior enhancements like a curved 12.3-inch touchscreen display, 10-inch head-up display, Wi-Fi hotspot, and plenty of legroom and cargo capacity.

While comfort is still at the forefront of the Kia Sportage line in 2026, the HEV and PHEV add an element of adventure that we believe will make this SUV a standout with car enthusiasts that want to take their travels off-road.