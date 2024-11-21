Kia's Most Popular SUV Just Got A Big Update (And We Know Which Version We'd Pick)
The 2026 Kia Sportage rolled into the Los Angeles Auto Show with three variants — ICE, Turbo Hybrid (HEV), and Turbo Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) — all equally eco-friendly and technologically advanced in their upgrades from the previous models. Every Sportage variant has upgraded bumpers and revised lighting, as well as a plethora of new technology upgrades inside. But it was the improved hybrids that really caught our attention.
The Kia Sportage was introduced in 1993 and has continued to rise in popularity since then, with sales going up with each year. This is due to the latest models' fuel economy, reliability, and comfortable interior. The 2026 Kia Sportage looks to improve on all of these elements with interior enhancements like a curved 12.3-inch touchscreen display, 10-inch head-up display, Wi-Fi hotspot, and plenty of legroom and cargo capacity.
While comfort is still at the forefront of the Kia Sportage line in 2026, the HEV and PHEV add an element of adventure that we believe will make this SUV a standout with car enthusiasts that want to take their travels off-road.
Taking the 2025 Kia Sportage hybrids off-road
The 2026 Kia Sportage HEV and PHEV add power and ruggedness to the vehicle, so you can take all of its interior comforts to roads less traveled.
The Sportage HEV has a 1.6 liter turbo gasoline direct injection engine and a 47.7kW motor to bring the horsepower to 231, four more than last year. The Sportage PHEV has the same engine plus a 72kW motor, bringing the HP up to 268. It's nothing crazy, but combined with the HEV's four-wheel and all-wheel drive and the PHEV's AWD, both have a towing capacity of 2,000 pounds to make weekend trips much easier between the increased power and cargo space.
These hybrid variants also have optional trims that make the outdoors even more approachable. The S Hybrid package has blind spot collision warning, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, safe exit assist, heated outside mirrors, and some sleek design upgrades. The X-Line Hybrid package offers the same plus LED fog lights, a panoramic sunroof, and a smart power liftgate. For more off-pavement expeditions, the Kia Sportage HEV and PHEW offers Terrain Mode to better tackle tough weather, mud, and sand.
With a bit of a sleeker look, a bunch of tech jammed into the cockpit, and off-roading options, the 2026 Kia Sportage HEV and PHEV is meant to look confident and inspire confidence, whether you're on the highway or a dirt road. The Sportage was easily Kia's top-selling car of 2024, and it looks like the trend may continue.