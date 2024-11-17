2024's Most Fuel-Efficient SUVs For Big Savings At The Pump

It seems that nothing can stop the rise of the SUV. The body style is very popular with buyers both across the globe, accounting for almost 50% of global car sales in 2023 according to data from the International Energy Agency (IEA). Their spaciousness, all-terrain capabilities, and boxy looks have made them seemingly irresistible to buyers, but they come with some notable downsides. Chief among those is efficiency — generally, SUVs are much less efficient than smaller, more aerodynamic cars, leading to higher emissions and more spent at the gas pump.

However, some SUVs fare significantly worse than others when it comes to fueling costs. Many popular SUV models are now available as hybrids, while others feature smaller, more efficient engines that drive down their gas consumption considerably. We've analyzed data from the EPA to find the 13 most efficient SUVs on the market right now, including both 2024 and 2025 model years within the rankings.

To ensure a fair comparison, we've excluded plug-in hybrids from this list — their efficiency depends a lot on how much drivers use the all-electric range, and will drop considerably for buyers who rely heavily on the gas drivetrains. That won't be a problem with the SUVs here, so drivers can expect great fuel economy from each no matter their driving style.

