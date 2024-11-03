The Best Years For The Kia Sportage, And Some To Avoid (According To Users)

As is the case with so many car manufacturers in modern times, the majority of Kia's lineup is comprised of SUVs. From the Niro to the Soul to the Sorento, Kia has an SUV in its arsenal to fit any driver's needs, and that includes a wide variety of hybrid or electric options as well. A good chunk of these vehicles have even been created in the last decade or so to fulfill the ever-growing demand for SUVs. All that being said, there is one SUV that has remained a stalwart of the Kia brand for over 30 years, and that would be the Kia Sportage.

Introduced for the 1993 model year, the Sportage has undergone a lot of changes over the years, spanning five different generations. In all this time, you might expect the Sportage to lose some of its luster, but that couldn't be further from the truth. The SUV has seen a major boost in sales in recent years, with 2023 being its highest year of sales yet, and 2024 could certainly surpass that number, too. There is clearly a hunger out there for the Kia Sportage, but not everyone is in the market for a brand-new vehicle.

Therefore, you need to go to the used market to find a Sportage. It is generally regarded as one of Kia's most reliable vehicles, but not every model year is created equal, with some needing to be avoided at all costs. It's also important to note that some 2011 to 2021 Kia models come without an immobilizer, making it easier for thieves to steal the car, which was recently trending on social media. Based on the ratings, reviews, and experiences of drivers, we have selected four model years that you should definitely look at for your next used vehicle and four that aren't worth your time.

