10 Used Kia Models You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs

For most folks in the market for a used car, a Kia can seem like an affordable and reliable option. After all, they've built a solid reputation over the past few decades and come with a handy 10-year/100,000-mile warranty whether you get one new or with some miles under its belt. We've previously ranked the most reliable Kia models, but in the same vein, not all Kia models will treat you the same down the line.

Some have proven to be more trouble than they're worth, even for casual drivers. You know the type — they break down more than your paycheck allows and constantly drain your bank account at the repair shop. The last thing anyone wants is a lemon lingering in the driveway or hogging up space in the garage. But before you take the plunge on a pre-owned Kia, it pays to do your homework on common issues and expected maintenance costs down the road. What seems like a decent deal on paper can end up being a financial albatross around your neck. This is especially important these days with used car prices through the roof.

We examined safety data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Agency (NHTSA) and consumer sources to cut through the marketing hype and get an honest view. We looked at recalls, reviews, and owner complaints for 10 Kia models and found that avoiding them was best. We also aimed to identify the most troublesome model year for each that presented the most issues.