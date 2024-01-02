Here's Why The KIA Cadenza Was Discontinued

You may not realize it, but South Korean automaker Kia has been manufacturing cars for the better part of the last century. Over that span, the company has released vehicles of all shapes, sizes, and classes on city streets and freeways across the globe. However, not every Kia model has been adored by the auto-loving masses upon release, with even the most successful cars not guaranteed to sell well in the long run. Of the Kias in that category, the Cadenza is perhaps the most prominent.

Also referred to as the Kia K7, the full-size 4-door sedan hit the market in 2010 as a modestly upscale option among the automaker's more budget-friendly fleet — one meant to rival similar models from competitors like Nissan and Toyota. The Cadenza initially did just that, with Kia keeping their sedan in production for the entirety of the 2010s. But in 2021, the automaker unexpectedly announced the Cadenza would be discontinued, and it would appear that poor sales in the U.S. were to blame.

In January 2020, it was reported that Stateside sales for the Cadenza peaked at a meager 1,265 units. With numbers like those, it's easy to see why Kia pulled the plug on their once-beloved luxury model.