Is There A Best Time Of Year To Buy A New Car?

Knowing when to buy or lease a new car is a surefire way to realize some much-needed savings while driving off with the vehicle of your dreams. It also helps you avoid haggling with sky-high markups that are alarmingly predominant to brand-new cars and popular vehicle models.

Of course, nothing beats a good amount of research to unlock the best deals at any dealership. Browsing for new car deals online or on social media is more straightforward than visiting multiple dealer lots, and the best part is you can do it at home or in the office. In addition, you could schedule a test drive online, helping save more time and money.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 also enables potential EV buyers to qualify for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits, which means that any time before the tax credit expires is the best time to buy an EV. Knowing which specific times will get you the best deal can save you even more, especially because the U.S. EV market is currently dealing with excess inventory and making significant price cuts.