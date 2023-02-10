When Is The Best Time To Buy An Electric Vehicle?

One of the most challenging questions presented by new technology has little to do with the technology itself. The question of "when do I buy the latest thing?" is deceptively tricky — equal parts technical acumen, cultural pressure, and scientific wild guesses.

For purchase panic, it's hard to beat buying an electric car. Enormous selection and relentless marketing makes purchasing a new car a project at the best of times. Buying into a new technology that may or may not change the entire marketplace just makes things harder. Questions about battery life and the availability of charging and service stations might encourage a prospective buyer to wait. The decreasing value of gas-powered trade-ins and increasing cost of the ever-diminishing supply of fossil fuels might inspire the same buyer to act at once.

Thankfully, there's a decent amount of hard data to make purchase decisions easier.