5 Rules You Should Follow To Make Your Electric Vehicle Battery Last Longer

If you want never want to spend another penny on gasoline and decrease your carbon footprint, an electric vehicle could sound like a heavenly option. These EVs run on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that you can plug into a power source either at home or a public charging station whenever you need to replenish their power.

However, it's not all plug-and-go when it comes to EV batteries. Unless you are fast charging (which gives you 100 to 200 miles of range in about 30 minutes), according to the Department of Energy, juicing up takes a while to power a trip. If you want your battery to go the distance, charging time is not the only factor to look at. The way you drive and your battery care habits are just as important in determining how long your battery can last. Here are a few well-known tricks to make your electric battery last longer.