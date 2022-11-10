The Reason You Shouldnt Buy An Electric Car Unless You Own A Home

Electric cars are remaking roadways all across the world. Chinese consumers have been using electric vehicles to navigate the streets of busy cities and rural towns alike for many years. McKinsey reports that Chinese manufacturers dominated the national market with an 85% share of all sales in 2019, and Mordor Intelligence estimated the Chinese EV market to be worth $124.2 billion in 2021 (with an estimated rise to $799 billion by 2027).

In contrast, Fortune Business Insights reports the U.S. EV market at $24.03 billion in 2020, with a compound annual growth rate of 25.4% (compared to China's slightly higher 30.1%), setting a target of $137.43 billion by 2028.

These numbers might be seemingly irrelevant to your decision to buy or pass on an electric car, but as an apartment owner or renter of any sort, they should be central to your selection.

The EV marketplace is made up of more than just the volume of cars on the road. EV infrastructure in the United States naturally lags behind that of other nations that have more enthusiastically adopted the changeover to electric-only vehicle power. Specifically, the inability of a renter to install EV charging equipment in their home can pose a major hurdle that must be overcome with public charging capabilities.

Infrastructure should be the key motivator for a buyer looking to make the shift from gasoline to electric out of necessity. It's for this reason that homeownership makes for successful EV ownership.