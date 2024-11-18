Can Mazda's CX-90 Deliver BMW Luxury For Thousands Less? Our Road Test Tells All

Back in 2023, Mazda replaced its biggest family crossover, the CX-9, with the CX-90. The change was more than just adding a zero to the name, as the SUV rode upon a new, rear-biased all-wheel drive platform influenced by similar platforms offered by BMW and Land Rover, and crowned by a turbocharged inline-six. The newest player in the three-row SUV category, it faced down the likes of the Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride and the Toyota Grand Highlander. We even wondered if Mazda had taken on more than it could handle with this new entry in our review last year for the 2024 model.

As it turned out, the CX-90 brought plenty to the table, even in the face of such strong competition. Of course, the real test is how a three-row SUV can handle family adventures, and so when a 2025 CX-90 in the top-tier 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus trim arrived at my home in Southwestern Virginia, I had a mission in mind. Roll out to my dad's house in Louisville, Kentucky, then bring my dad, my stepmom, and a few relatives along for a Saturday of bourbon and steaks. Could this family-friendly performance machine deliver when loaded up with adults, and was it a legitimate competitor to the biggest names in luxury?

Full disclosure: Mazda sent me a couple of gift cards to pay for this road trip, as well as helped book both the distillery tour at Limestone Branch Distillery in Lebanon, Kentucky and dinner at Steak & Bourbon in Louisville's East End. The automaker had no input into our coverage.

