3 New Features Coming On The 2026 Honda HR-V That We're Excited About
The 2026 Honda HR-V is here, and with it, Honda has unveiled a number of changes for the new model year. As it stands, the HR-V is the least expensive SUV in Honda's lineup, coming in under the CR-V and comes in three trims, starting at $26,200 for the base model LX trim. For all-wheel drive, the price goes up to $27,700. Next, the Sport trim starts at $28,000 exactly, with all-wheel drive starting at $29,500. Lastly, the EX-L trim will set you back $30,050 and the all-wheel drive equipped HR-V EX-L is $31,550.
All HR-Vs come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 158 horsepower through the help of a CVT. For fuel economy, front-wheel drive models get 32 combined mpg, and all-wheel drive HR-Vs get 30 combined mpg. Honda notes that the combo of a relatively low starting price and decent fuel economy, the HR-V is enormously popular with Gen-Z buyers or people who are otherwise buying a car for the first time.
The HR-V gets more tech
Following the Gen-Z appeal, Honda says that it has made the cabin ever so slightly more tech-focused, with the addition of wireless phone charging on all trims across the board, negating the need for wires that tend to snake all over the center console. Additionally, a new software and hardware suite has added wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. The infotainment screen has been updated fairly significantly to a 9-inch screen, as opposed to the 2025 model year's 7-inch screen.
Those changes, paired with a number of USB-C ports throughout the car, are part of Honda's efforts to make the HR-V not only a nicer place to be, but a cooler and trendier option for younger generations. The press release noting the changes refers to the HR-V as a "gateway" SUV that's responsible for bringing more people to the Honda brand and ecosystem. An enhanced tech package will certainly draw more eyes to the car and absolutely make it easier to live with when it can charge all of your devices and keep you entertained.
Exterior changes to Honda's compact SUV
On the outside of the HR-V, Honda has massaged the styling a bit, leaning ever more towards the sportier side of the spectrum. To complete that messaging, Honda added two new paint colors to the mix. First, the LX and EX-L trims get "Solar Reflection Metallic," a deep silver color. The sport trim, on the other hand gets "Boost Blue Pearl," a color that Honda fans will know that is available on the sportiest of sporty Hondas, the Civic Type R.
For wheels, the LX trim gets 17-inch gray alloy rims. The Sport trim beefs that up a bit with blacked out 18-inch alloys, and lastly, the EX-L enjoys machined 18-inch alloys. Completing the sporty look fitting with the trim level's name, the Sport trim also gets blacked-out badges on the rear hatch. Especially when finished in Boost Blue, the 2026 looks a little meaner and a little more striking than HR-Vs from the past.
A better, more thoughtful interior
All those changes wouldn't mean much if the interior was the same. Privacy glass has been added to the rear, no matter what trim you buy, and the whole interior has been refreshed a bit, including the aforementioned substantially updated infotainment system and added charging ports. As with all higher trim levels, the EX-L has a few changes that are exclusive. One neat little detail is the addition of what Honda calls "dynamic climate control knob lighting" that allows the HVAC control known to change color depending on what you set the temperature to be.
It's hardly an earth-shattering change, but it's certainly cool, especially in an age where physical buttons of all kinds are disappearing from automotive interiors. The steering wheel of the HR-V EX-L gets some extra silver trim pieces, and the footwells get more lighting for convenience. Honda notes that the 2026 model year changes are already in effect and the updated model is currently on sale.