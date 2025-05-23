3 New Features Coming On The 2026 Honda HR-V That We're Excited About

The 2026 Honda HR-V is here, and with it, Honda has unveiled a number of changes for the new model year. As it stands, the HR-V is the least expensive SUV in Honda's lineup, coming in under the CR-V and comes in three trims, starting at $26,200 for the base model LX trim. For all-wheel drive, the price goes up to $27,700. Next, the Sport trim starts at $28,000 exactly, with all-wheel drive starting at $29,500. Lastly, the EX-L trim will set you back $30,050 and the all-wheel drive equipped HR-V EX-L is $31,550.

All HR-Vs come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 158 horsepower through the help of a CVT. For fuel economy, front-wheel drive models get 32 combined mpg, and all-wheel drive HR-Vs get 30 combined mpg. Honda notes that the combo of a relatively low starting price and decent fuel economy, the HR-V is enormously popular with Gen-Z buyers or people who are otherwise buying a car for the first time.