Every Generation Honda Civic Type R, Ranked By Speed

It has been over 30 years since the debut of the first Type R vehicle based on Honda's first supercar, the legendary NSX. Since then, the Japanese manufacturer's high-performance nameplate has become synonymous with driving enjoyment, courtesy of technology honed by racing. Through the years, we've seen Type R versions of the Integra coupe and the Accord sedan, but only the Civic remains available with that moniker.

That's not surprising, as compact and fast cars have always been Honda's forte. The company thrived on producing small yet potent engines and always pushed the boundaries in chassis and suspension engineering. As a result, Civic Type R cars are revered in the enthusiast community for their performance, handling, and driving involvement.

Nonetheless, the growth of the Civic Type R hasn't always been without dips. You'd expect every new iteration to be quicker and faster, but that was not always the case. You can certainly blame emission regulations for some of those performance drops. However, Honda did its fair share of cost cutting by implementing older suspension technology in some of its newer Civic Type Rs.

Here, we will tell you the story of the Civic Type R in terms of speed across each generation from 1997 to present. We will narrate the events through the prism of performance — i.e., acceleration times — but we will, of course, sprinkle them with other interesting facts and figures. So, without further ado, here are all Honda Civic Type R generations ranked from slowest to fastest.