10 Of The Most Successful Models In Kia History

Kia is one of two South Korean automotive giants, the other being Hyundai and its luxury arm Genesis. Kia operated independently until 1998, when it merged with the Hyundai group to become the world's fifth-largest automaker. Over the decades, Kia has grown into one of the largest players in the global car market, with major presences in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Advertisement

The company has offered many, many different models since their inception in 1944 as Kyungsung Precision Industry. Interestingly, the company did not produce its first vehicle — a bicycle — until 1952. The company eventually produced a very successful Mazda-based three-wheeled pickup called the T-600 in 1962, although it wasn't until 1974 that the brand released their first passenger vehicle, the Brisa. However, Kia was forced to leave that market in 1981 when General Chun, the country's leader, ordered that Kia was only allowed to make light trucks until further notice to consolidate the country's industry.

It wouldn't be until 1993 that Kia motors would officially arrive stateside with four dealerships in Portland, Oregon. They then quickly followed up with more dealership lots in Arizona, Washington, Utah, Nevada and Colorado. Since their return to the U.S., Kia has made dozens of passenger models, many of which have been sold in North America. Here are 10 of the most successful models in Kia's history.

Advertisement