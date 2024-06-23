Every Kia Model Made In The USA

Kia is known for building reliable engines and innovating with low-cost EVs, but it's also known for some unique manufacturing habits. While Kia is a popular auto manufacturer in the United States, the company is based in South Korea and has other plants across the globe.

Given the location and global market reach, it's not surprising that there are different models available in different countries and continents. Not only that, but different models are made in various places around the globe. A Kia can come from the U.S., South Korea, Mexico, Slovakia, or China and get shipped all around the world.

Some cars manufactured for Europe aren't available in the U.S. and some regions — like Latin America — get their own variations. Much of the variation can likely be attributed to where a car is made. After all, a locally-made South Korean car has different requirements than a U.S.-built model. Everything from emissions standards to design can be different, and the model names sometimes change, too.

It's not surprising, then, to find out that there are specific models of Kias manufactured in the U.S. Here is a look at all the models that come from Kia's only domestic plant in West Point, Georgia, plus what you should know to determine where your Kia came from.