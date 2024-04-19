10 Of The Most Reliable Kia Engines Ever Built

The 2.0-liter and 2.4-liter Theta engines are among Kia's most well-known. They found their footing in 2004 when they were first released within Hyundai's Sonata lineup of cars. Since then, their presence in Kia vehicles has lasted nearly two decades, and they've managed to be part of some of the most reliable Kia models out there, including the Kia Optima and Kia Soul.

Unfortunately, the excitement around the 2.0L and 2.4L Theta engines soon soured. Variations of these engines across nearly an entire decade have been recalled over metallic debris damaging these engines' rod bearings, leading to over a million different vehicles being recalled. Even law firms have warned consumers to stay away from these engines, with ClassAction.org noting that multiple settlements have been reached over engine defects that can cause engine failures, seizures, and fires.

Despite this, not all 2.0L and 2.4L Theta engines should be condemned. More recent versions of these engines don't seem to share any of the same critical issues that caused this recall in the first place. Their long history has also led to a great deal of support from Kia, hopefully giving customers some confidence in being able to avoid future issues.

[Featured image by P199 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 1.0]