5 Things We Hope To See From The 2025 Kia Tasman Pickup Truck

Spy shots of a mysterious Kia pickup truck have been floating around the internet for the past few months. The South Korean automaker has not yet confirmed the new truck's name. However, considering the trademark that Kia recently took out in Australia, all evidence points to the truck being called the 'Tasman.' The enigmatic pickup is expected to debut at some point in 2024. While we still don't know much about the truck, a few things are confirmed, and there are several other things we're hoping to see.

First of all, we know that the pickup is slated to debut outside of the U.S. We don't know which countries will get the Tasman first, but most experts agree that South Korea and Australia are on the list — the Australian debut has already been confirmed by Kia in a recently released YouTube video. That said, if Kia is planning to build the truck as a Ford competitor, as many experts believe, it would make sense for the pickup to appear in U.S. markets at some point. Though not confirmed, we're also expecting to see Kia's 2.2-liter turbodiesel under the hood. Some experts anticipate other engine options, and we're personally hoping for a green energy solution. We don't have many more concrete facts about the new pickup, but let's dive in and check out the five top things we hope to see from the 2025 Kia Tasman.