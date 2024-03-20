All About The Dodge Macho Power Wagon

The year was 1977. Jimmy Carter was the U.S. president, bell bottoms were all the rage, and the original "Star Wars" was capturing hearts and minds for the very first time. In the midst of this disco-fueled year of excitement, Dodge released one of its strangest and most controversial vehicles of all time: The Dodge Macho Power Wagon.

Based on the wildly popular and iconic Power Wagon, the Macho Power Wagon was a special edition pickup truck designed as part of Dodge's Adult Toy line. The pickup featured vibrant paint jobs — usually a vivid red or orange with black stripes — typical of the outlandish '70s style and a slew of off-road utility features, including a built-in roll bar, brightly painted wheels, and beefy off-road tires. Though Dodge only produced the Macho Power Wagon between 1977 and 1981, the truck has developed something of a cult reputation, and it has carved itself a spot in the history of strange and unique cars.

Today, the Macho Power Wagon is a rare but prized vintage vehicle. And while many fans devote themselves to restoring these outrageous pickups for shows or personal collections, others continue to use the trucks for what they were always meant to do — work and play.