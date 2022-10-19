How 360-Degree Bird's Eye Car Cameras Work

Anyone who has ever tried parking on a busy city street will know that drivers can use all of the help they can get. Parking spaces are often tight, and making a mistake can mean you're trading paint — and insurance information — with the vehicles to either side of you. Automakers keep coming up with more advanced technologies to help drivers relieve their parking woes.

As Get My Parking reports, parking aids are a fairly new invention — they largely arrived on the market starting with the Toyota Prius in 2003. The tech kicked off with electromagnetic and ultrasonic park distance sensors mounted to the front and rear bumpers that let drivers play a game of hot or cold to get into tight spaces. The next key development was placing cameras on the exterior of the vehicle, usually on the rear bumper, to eliminate the annoying beeping often used with the old sensor technology. This feature effectively gave drivers eyes on the outside of the vehicle.

The natural evolution of the rear parking camera — short of automated parking, obviously — is the bird's-eye surround view camera first introduced by Nissan in 2007. The 360-degree bird's-eye surround view camera gives a driver a view of their vehicle and its surroundings from above as if they were a few feet above its roof and looking down. Obviously, there isn't a GoPro on a selfie stick mounted to the top of a car or a drone permanently hovering above it, so how exactly does the tech work?