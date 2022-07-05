The Major Road Problem Tesla Is Close To Solving

Potholes are bad news for cars and their suspension systems. If handled poorly, suspension components are known to snap, bend, break, or deform when faced with these road hazards. The rubber isolators can also be irreversibly damaged, and the other fragile parts can take heavy hits, too. Tesla aims to avoid that fate for its EVs via a new feature called Tesla Adaptive Suspension that will automatically scan the road for potholes and accordingly adjust the suspension system to minimize the risks of underbody damage.

The new trick arrives as part of the version 2022.20 software update, which states that Tesla Adaptive Suspension will be able to tweak "the ride height for an upcoming rough road section." But there's a small caveat: the automatic suspension adjustment will only happen if there's a surface map of the road ahead already available in Tesla's database for that particular region. The automaker is banking on a crowd-sourced approach for generating some sort of a pothole map — as promised by Elon Musk back in 2020 — that will be available to all Tesla vehicles coursing through an area.

Aside from reducing the risk of part damage, adjusting a car's height while crossing a pothole also ensures comfort for the driver and passengers. As long as automatic suspension adjustment is active, the driver will see an indicator for it on the instrument cluster. In order to enable the new feature, Tesla owners need to follow this path: Controls > Suspension > Adaptive Suspension Damping > Comfort / Auto Setting.