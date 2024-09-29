10 Of The Most Common Complaints Kia Telluride Owners Report With Their SUV

With only five model years in its history, you might think the Kia Telluride hasn't yet earned a starting spot in the Korean automaker's lineup. However, with sales of over 90,000 for every model year after 2020, the Telluride has quickly become the third-most popular vehicle the company produces — only the Sportage and Forte sell more annually.

As with any new vehicle model, the Kia Telluride had some kinks to iron out after it began rolling out into the wild. However, as the years went on, the Telluride's list of complaints has significantly shortened. We'll be listing 10 of the most common complaints among the five years of the Telluride, along with any efforts Kia has made to rectify these issues via recalls or technical service bulletins.

It's here that we'll mention that overall, the Kia Telluride has a fairly low number of complaints against it in the grand scheme of things. Even the 'worst' year for the Telluride, 2020, only has 479 complaints logged on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's official database. For comparison, the 2002 Ford Explorer — a vehicle that website CarComplaints labels with "avoid like the plague" — maintains a list of over 3,500.

The Telluride's total complaint list has gone down every year since its initial model year, meaning that even after a second generation was introduced — a common time for new designs to show flaws — Kia's engineers seem to have only improved the Telluride from year to year.