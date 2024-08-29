10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Kia Telluride (New Or Used)

SUVs had a real heyday in the late 1990s and early 2000s. There was just something about cruising down the freeway in a massive vehicle where you could fit everyone and everything you wanted inside with ease. SUVs garnered reputations for being gas guzzlers, and while their fuel economy can still be iffy, they remain a popular choice among people looking for new rides. While there are several models of SUV you should avoid buying used in 2024, the Kia Telluride stands apart in more ways than one.

The Telluride is fairly new to the car scene, as the first model year was the 2020. It's made some heavy gains in a few short years, but if you're looking for an SUV to call your own, the Telluride has some pros and cons to consider. There aren't that many years and trims to look at, and SlashGear has all the information you need if you want to look at specific reviews, like when we gave the 2024 Kia Telluride an eight out of 10 for being spacious and a smooth ride but continuing to have no electric engine options.

Otherwise, here are some general details to be noted across the Telluride's lifespan. That way you can make an informed decision whether you plan on buying from a Kia dealership or from a private party.

