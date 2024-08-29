10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Kia Telluride (New Or Used)
SUVs had a real heyday in the late 1990s and early 2000s. There was just something about cruising down the freeway in a massive vehicle where you could fit everyone and everything you wanted inside with ease. SUVs garnered reputations for being gas guzzlers, and while their fuel economy can still be iffy, they remain a popular choice among people looking for new rides. While there are several models of SUV you should avoid buying used in 2024, the Kia Telluride stands apart in more ways than one.
The Telluride is fairly new to the car scene, as the first model year was the 2020. It's made some heavy gains in a few short years, but if you're looking for an SUV to call your own, the Telluride has some pros and cons to consider. There aren't that many years and trims to look at, and SlashGear has all the information you need if you want to look at specific reviews, like when we gave the 2024 Kia Telluride an eight out of 10 for being spacious and a smooth ride but continuing to have no electric engine options.
Otherwise, here are some general details to be noted across the Telluride's lifespan. That way you can make an informed decision whether you plan on buying from a Kia dealership or from a private party.
The 2024 Kia Telluride starts at around $37,000
Is the Kia Telluride an affordable option? That depends on what else you're looking at. In 2024, a new Kia Telluride starts at $36,190, not including handling and destination fees. That's nearly double what you might have to pay for a small SUV like the 2024 Hyundai Venue, which starts at $19,900. However, if you're someone who needs a lot of space to transport a bunch of passengers at once, the Venue may not be enough.
Then again, the Telluride may be something worth looking at compared to other Kia SUVs. For example, there's the 2024 Kia EV9, which has the added benefit of being an electric model to save you cash in fuel costs in the long run. Still, the upfront price may be too rich for some, as it starts at about $54,900. When it comes to buying a new Telluride, it comes down to looking at your financing options and what you truly need out of a new car. Naturally, the price can vary further depending on the specific trim.
You may be able to save some money by looking at used Kia Tellurides in your area. You could find some options that are closer to $20,000 or $25,000 in price, but you'll want to do your research to ensure it's the right fit and won't cause problems anytime soon.
The V6 engine packs a punch
Many people purchase SUVs because they want ample power under the hood. The Kia Telluride certainly delivers in that department, as its V6 engine provides 262 lb-ft of torque and 291 horsepower. Car and Driver noted in its review their testers were able to get the 2024 Telluride to 60 miles per hour in just 6.8 seconds, and while that's good news for folks who want to be able to pass anyone else on the highway, that power appears to come at a cost.
Car and Driver also notes how the Telluride didn't feel as responsive as similar vehicles of its type. The outlet also noted, "The Telluride's ride is on the firm side, with harsh pavement sometimes throwing the three-row SUV off its intended path." The Telluride offers a towing capacity of 5,500 pounds, although you'll need a tow hitch that comes separately.
Still, that V6 engine is nothing to sneeze at, and we even noted it as one of the coolest features to come with the 2022 Kia Telluride. Plus, handling dynamics can vary depending on what drive mode you're in, so as always, take any Telluride you're considering for a test drive to ensure it meets your personal standards.
It has ample space inside
All that space inside the Kia Telluride goes to good use, as it's capable of fitting up to eight people across three rows. This makes it one of the best SUVs to take on family road trips, as everyone should be able to fit inside while still having some space for everyone's bags. It's not just roomy on the inside; the Telluride comes with ample features so that it's a smooth ride whether you're inside the car for five minutes or five hours.
The Telluride offers premium SynTex Suede seating that's available in a variety of colors to match whatever aesthetic you're going for. In many vehicles, only the front row gets heated seats, but the second row also gets to enjoy that perk in some of the Telluride trim levels. Plus, no one has to worry about their smartphones running out of juice, as all three rows come with USB-C ports as well as a wireless tray for fast charging.
With the Telluride, your passengers will be transported in comfort, but arguably, what's most important is the driver having a bevy of benefits directly at their disposal. Since the Telluride is such a new model, pretty much every one out there has numerous monitors so that the driver can see into their blind spot and what's behind them.
The Kia Telluride currently has no hybrid options
SUVs are notorious for having shoddy fuel economy. This was particularly prevalent throughout the 2000s, although things have gotten slightly better and the front-wheel drive version of the 2024 Kia Telluride is able to get 20 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway. It's a little lower for the all-wheel drive variant, which only gets 18 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway.
For vehicles this big, there really needs to be some electric or hybrid technology incorporated into the design for the fuel economy to improve at all. Unfortunately, as of 2024, there are no electric or hybrid options for the Telluride, so if you purchase one, you'll have to be content with hitting up the gas station regularly.
If you want to try to get the most out of your Telluride's fuel economy, you should consider driving on Eco mode. There are several modes to configure your Telluride in, such as Snow mode for icy conditions. Eco mode can help improve fuel efficiency, but it's not going to do much good if you press on the gas hard all the time, even when you're just moving from one red light to the next.
The 2024 Kia Telluride comes with the latest safety features
The Kia Telluride isn't just great for families because it keeps everyone comfortable on a long trip. It also provides a level of peace of mind thanks to an array of safety features that have come standard across Telluride models. For instance, when we reviewed the 2023 Kia Telluride X-Pro, special attention was given to how Kia emphasizes different safety tools that make driving so much simpler.
This is fairly standard across Kia's line of vehicles due to its Drive Wise systems. Some of the noteworthy components Kia offers include a 360-degree view monitor to where the vehicle is aware of anything that gets too close as well as a navigation-based cruise control that utilizes machine learning to become familiar with your driving habits. That's not even getting into the blind-spot collision warning, speed limit assist, and evasive steering detection.
As evidence of Kia's commitment to safety, the 2024 Kia Telluride was a top safety pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). While the high-tech safety features make a lot of noise, the IIHS noted the high quality of the basics, too, such as solid headlights and seatbelts. While there's plenty of power, it's nice to know the Telluride has your back in the event something less-than-ideal occurs.
A recall was issued for some certain Kia Telluride models
In June 2024, Kia Telluride owners should've taken notice of a safety recall – which can still be viewed on the NHTSA website — impacting specific models of Kia Tellurides put out between 2020 and 2024. Kia America issued the recall notice as a result of the front power seat motor potentially overheating and creating a fire risk. The company stated how Telluride owners should park their vehicles outside away from other cars until they could take their SUV into a Kia dealer to get the problem corrected free of charge.
Mail notices also went out to notify Telluride owners of the problem. Many vehicles deal with recall notices from time to time, but given that the risk of fire exists whether the Telluride is parked or in motion, it's definitely something to address sooner than later. This may not be a major concern for anyone looking at a brand new Telluride, as the dealership likely should've fixed the problem before selling it. However, if you're looking at buying a used Telluride from a private party, it'd be good to get it fixed before signing any paperwork.
If you have concerns over any particular Telluride, you can enter the license plate number on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website to see if that specific Telluride is impacted by the recall. Given that it's a free fix and the extent of the danger involved, there really is no excuse to delay getting this crucial work done.
There are numerous trim options to consider
You may have your heart set on getting a Kia Telluride, but that's not the end of the conversation. The Telluride comes in an assortment of trims, each one with its own unique set of features and price tags. The Kia Telluride LX is the baseline model; it comes with most of the basic features at the lower-end price of around $36,190 before delivery and handling fees. However, you can also move a level up with the Kia Telluride S, which comes with all of the features you get in the LX as well as the wireless phone charger and 20-inch alloy wheels.
You'll begin to see cabin improvements with the Kia Telluride Ex, including heated seats with leather trim and a leather wrapped gear shift knob. Meanwhile, the Kia Telluride SX has some of the more high-tech options, such as a digital key system and the surround-view mirror so that you can see everything around your vehicle. If you want those second-row seats to also be heated, you'll need the SX Prestige package.
Naturally, the more features you get with your Telluride, the more it's going to cost. For example, the SX Prestige starts at around $50,890, well over $10,000 more than the basic ride. That might be enough to find yourself asking if those heated rear seats are worth it, but everyone's preferences will be different.
The Telluride loses a significant amount of value over the first five years
It's common knowledge that a brand new car loses a significant amount of value the second you drive it off the lot. Some cars experience a tremendous amount of depreciation within the first three to five years owning it, with some early electric vehicles, in particular, seeing a huge loss of up to 70%. The Kia Telluride does a bit better than that, but those buying a new Telluride should be aware that it'll lose roughly 50% of its initial value within the first five years.
Kelley Blue Book looked at the standard Kia Telluride S, which costs between $37,500 and $39,000. At the end of the first year in ownership, its value will decrease to roughly $34,000 while the five-year mark will bring it down to about $19,600. That's nearly half of its value in just five years, so if you plan on purchasing a brand new Telluride from the dealership, you should be aware of how much you stand to lose, especially if you plan on trying to resell it relatively soon.
Of course, this also means buying a used Telluride could be a more attractive option, especially if a given SUV for sale doesn't have a ton of miles on it. When considering the overall cost of owning any given vehicle, it's always good to consider the depreciation, as you're losing money with that from year to year, too.
As a newer option, there's not a lot of long-term data
2020 is the first year for the Kia Telluride, so it hasn't really been around long enough to develop much of a long-term reputation. It's not like the Ford Explorer, which has been around for several decades, giving us a good idea of which years buyers might want to avoid. With the Telluride, you can be reasonably confident that you're getting something reliable, but even though it's only been around for a few years, there are still some trends to take note of.
For starters, it would appear the model that started it all — the 2020 Telluride — is probably the one to avoid out of all other options. Numerous complaints have been given to the NHTSA over the years, with many people stating how the vehicle's high beams become faulty far too quickly and not even changing the bulb appears to fix it.
In contrast, the 2021 and 2022 Tellurides seem to be a bit more reliable, perhaps with Kia fine-tuning the model over the years. J.D. Power has given the 2022 Telluride an overall consumer rating score of 84 out of 100, with the reliability score reaching 85. As the years go on, it's possible more problems will arise with these later model Tellurides, but for now, people seem to enjoy what they've gotten.
The Kia Telluride has already made a splash
As mentioned previously, the Kia Telluride has only been around for a short time, so prospective buyers don't know yet what it'll be like to own one long-term. Even with that in mind, the Telluride has already made waves in the automotive industry, and has taken home a slew of awards.
For instance, despite the mild complaints the 2020 Kia Telluride received from consumers, that same year, the model did something no other SUV has accomplished by winning Best Of awards from three of the most respected sources in rating vehicles. The Telluride was named to Car and Driver's 10Best list, SUV of the Year from MotorTrend, and North American Utility Vehicle of the Year from North American Car of the Year.
Things have remained pretty stellar for the model with subsequent iterations, as the 2024 Telluride was designated one of the Best Cars for Families from U.S. News & World Report. The stellar reputation the Telluride has received only cements Kia's reputation as a value brand among American consumers.
As with any car, it helps to do your research, but there are plenty of reasons to consider a Telluride. Whether you want to buy one new or used, you can go in as an informed customer and know precisely what to look for.