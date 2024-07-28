5 Full-Size SUVs To Avoid When Looking For A Used Car In 2024

The list of the 25 best-selling SUVs in 2023 is packed to the gills with compact and mid-size SUVs, and only one full-size SUV cracks that list: The Chevrolet Tahoe. Despite its popularity, there are several different drawbacks to this full-size SUV. Most importantly, there are its issues with reliability. As rated by Consumer Reports, very few model years are ever able to pass the score threshold of 40 out of 100, and no model in the current generation has done that so far. Even the 2024 model ranks seventh out of the seven full-size SUVs rated by Consumer Reports. To be fair, each generation of the Chevrolet Tahoe does appear to improve as the years roll on. For instance, the truly needed-to-be-avoided 2015 Tahoe was subject to 16 different recalls, whereas one from 2020 had just three. Sadly, when Chevy introduced its next generation of the Tahoe in 2021, recalls ballooned back up to 13.

Historically, Dashboard Light does place the Tahoe above average in its reliability ratings of full-size SUVs on the whole, but that is due in large part to a peak in the early-to-mid-2000s. Otherwise, the vehicle dips into mediocrity. That means the quality Tahoes are now at least a decade and a half old, which may be an issue for you. Even then, you may be playing with fire, as CarComplaints shows nearly every year of that above-average period of the '00s with dozens of submitted issues from drivers. In particular, 2007 has the most submitted out of any single model year. You're probably better off looking elsewhere.