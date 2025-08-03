Why Did Honda Discontinue The Element?

The Honda Element arrived onto the scene with the 2003 model year. This squared-off and somewhat retro-looking crossover was based upon the already hugely popular Honda CR-V platform, but it took an entirely different and more adventurous approach. The blocky styling was polarizing, but the Honda Element was actually a pretty great car. The design paired rear-hinged doors at the back with a fold-down tailgate and a completely customizable interior, which offered buyers up to 64 different interior configurations – including one in which the seats lay flat to create a bed.

This fun design was supposed to be youthful and therefore attract a younger audience of adventurous twenty-somethings to Honda's showroom floors. Honda themselves outlined that the model was aimed squarely at "young, active buyers" before its official release, with Tom Elliott, the then-American Honda executive vice president, stating, "There is a whole new generation of buyers, 71 million strong, entering the automotive market." He adds "The Element is designed for those who surf, snowboard, mountain bike and just about anything else. Right now they're trying to adapt to cars, trucks, and SUVs, but there is no one vehicle that meets their needs."

Here lies the issue with the Element, and the reason for its eventual discontinuation in 2011. While the Element was designed to appeal to younger audiences, with an MSRP of $16,100 at launch – that's over $28,000 in 2025 – it was largely unaffordable for those it was designed to captivate in the first place.