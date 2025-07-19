Why One Of The Worst-Looking Hondas Is Actually A Pretty Good Car

It's hard to hate on Hondas. They are pretty reliable and offer good value, and generally, Honda makes quite handsome looking cars. There was one car though, which everyone agrees is one of the worst looking Hondas ever, but it was actually a masterpiece of engineering.

The Honda Element is hated by many, mainly due to its looks. What Honda came up with was purely brilliant design, at least in terms of practicality and functionality. It has one of the most thoughtfully laid out cabins of any car, even today, and it carried the same ethos Honda is known for — reliability and good value for money.

The Element was launched back in 2003. It was based on the CR-V, but had a very distinct square shape. It was essentially a box on wheels, and it featured a 2.4-liter K24 inline four-cylinder engine. You could either get an automatic or a manual, and AWD was an option as well. There are very few cars which come close to the amount of practicality the Element offers.

There's also the name, Honda Element, which Honda says was named after the four elements — earth, air, fire, and water. Someone in Honda's naming department was definitely inspired by Avatar, or was really into the elements of the earth.