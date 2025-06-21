Do Any Modern SUVs Have Split Tailgates?

A split tailgate is one of those features that you might not recognize the benefits of until you use one. It was a feature that many of the older SUVs had, mainly station wagons, but it has slowly diminished in modern cars. Some manufacturers, however, have kept the split tailgate alive in their SUVs and a few of them still offer this feature in 2025.

They are very practical because they allow you to easily slide luggage over the lower portion which acts as a ledge. With a split tailgate, you also don't need to open the full tailgate, and only a small portion can be opened up to load up with small items. The biggest advantage of a split tailgate in our opinion is that most SUVs that come with this feature allow you to sit on the lower part since they are designed to hold a lot of weight. This is great as you can park at a cool location and sit at the back of your car with the upper hatch protecting you from the elements as well.

Now the couple of SUVs that offer a split tailgate option are few and are on the more premium side of things, but it is a trend we are seeing come back.