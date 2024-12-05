2025 Range Rover Sport PHEV Review: Electric Power Only Adds To The Appeal

Few automakers straddle the worlds of luxury and capability quite so effectively as Range Rover. Its SUVs are fancy enough to hold their own against heavyweights from Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW, yet boast off-road talents most rivals can only pay lip-service to. What they've never been, though, is all that frugal.

It's a shortcoming the 2025 Range Rover Sport PHEV aims to address. Beneath the more aggressive design, there's a plug-in hybrid drivetrain that promises not only 53 miles of electric-only driving, but better fuel economy when run as a hybrid — all without sacrificing either pace or practicality.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Though it may be slightly smaller than the full-size Range Rover, the price tag for this Sport version is still considerable. While the 2025 Sport starts at $83,700 (plus $1,625 destination) for the SE P360, if you want the P460e plug-in hybrid you're looking at the Dynamic trim and at least $95,100 (plus destination). All-in, this particular car landed at $106,865: on the cusp of the starting price of a regular Range Rover.

