2024 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Review: With Electrification This Good, Who Needs A V8

In motoring, as with eating your vegetables as a kid, there's what you want and then there's what's good for you. Those lucky enough to have Porsche budgets might picture themselves in a 911, but real life could keep them at the SUV end of the dealership. Before you feel too sympathetic for them, mind, remember what that leaves in consideration.

Revamped for the 2024 model year, the Cayenne may have been sniffed at by Porsche enthusiasts when the first generation launched all the way back in 2002, but these days it's a mainstay of the line-up. The automaker's two-door coupes may be what keeps the mystique going, but it's SUV sales that keep the lights on. And, with electrification increasingly part of Porsche's future, that makes the 2024 Cayenne E-Hybrid a very big deal.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Unlike the Taycan and the upcoming Macan, both of which are all-electric, the Cayenne's extra zap comes courtesy of a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. You still get a V6 gas engine, but Porsche combines it with an electric motor and battery. As we've seen in other PHEVs, the result is the flexibility to run on all-gas, all-electric, or a blend of the two.

