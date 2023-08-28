2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Is A 729hp Plug-In Hybrid SUV Flagship

Porsche is adding a new plug-in hybrid to its SUV line-up, with the 2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid SUV and Coupe harnessing gas and electric power to be the most powerful configurations in the range. Replacing the old Cayenne Turbo, the new Turbo E-Hybrid duo combines a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor. Altogether, there's 729 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque on tap.

As we've seen from the Cayenne series before, just because this Porsche happens to be an SUV with seating for up to five, that doesn't make it slow. In fact, the automaker says, the Turbo E-Hybrid will do the zero to 60 mph run in a mere 3.5 seconds. Top speed is 183 mph.

Porsche

Given the electric motor contributes 174 horsepower to that total, having plenty of battery power is essential. Porsche opted for a larger battery for this generation of Cayenne, with a 25.9 kWh pack installed under the trunk. It'll charge via a new, more potent 11 kW onboard charger, which with a suitably powerful wall charger will see it go from zero to 100% in under 2.5 hours, Porsche claims.