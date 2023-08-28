2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Is A 729hp Plug-In Hybrid SUV Flagship
Porsche is adding a new plug-in hybrid to its SUV line-up, with the 2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid SUV and Coupe harnessing gas and electric power to be the most powerful configurations in the range. Replacing the old Cayenne Turbo, the new Turbo E-Hybrid duo combines a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor. Altogether, there's 729 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque on tap.
As we've seen from the Cayenne series before, just because this Porsche happens to be an SUV with seating for up to five, that doesn't make it slow. In fact, the automaker says, the Turbo E-Hybrid will do the zero to 60 mph run in a mere 3.5 seconds. Top speed is 183 mph.
Given the electric motor contributes 174 horsepower to that total, having plenty of battery power is essential. Porsche opted for a larger battery for this generation of Cayenne, with a 25.9 kWh pack installed under the trunk. It'll charge via a new, more potent 11 kW onboard charger, which with a suitably powerful wall charger will see it go from zero to 100% in under 2.5 hours, Porsche claims.
Fierce like a sports car, smooth like a limo
Of course, there's more than just raw power to making a sports car out of an SUV. Both Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid models will get adaptive air suspension as standard, with independent control over the compression and rebound settings thanks to a two-chamber, two-valve design. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) is also standard, while Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) and rear-axle steering are available as options.
On the performance side, then, the most aggressive of the 2024 Cayenne models should ride flatter and handle better in Sport Plus mode. Twist the dial to Comfort, however, and Porsche promises a more relaxing ride than in the old Cayenne with the previous generation of suspension.
For the moment, Porsche doesn't have a fully electric version of the Cayenne in its line-up. That, we'll have to wait a few more years for. However, this new Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid SUV and Coupe join the 2024 Cayenne E-Hybrid, which combines a V6 turbo engine with an electric motor.
Designed to stand out
Outside, there are model-specific styling tweaks like a new front fascia, body-color wheel arches and lower rear fascia, and brushed aluminum dual exhaust tailpipes. Red brake calipers are standard, too.
Inside, meanwhile, there's a heated GT Sport steering wheel and 18-way adjustable leather Sport seats (with 14-way leather Comfort seats an option). Aluminum and Race-Tex trim are standard, too. Porsche redesigned its dashboard with this new 2024 Cayenne, borrowing technology from the Taycan for features like a 12.6-inch curved driver display and a 12.3-inch center touchscreen. The automaker's PCM 6.0 infotainment software is also standard, though Porsche still sprinkles plenty of physical controls among their digital counterparts.
The 2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid SUV will start from $146,900 (plus $1,650 destination), while the Coupe variant will start from $151,400 (plus destination). Order books for U.S.-spec models are open now but potential owners will have to be patient, with the first deliveries expected in Q2 2024.