The 626hp Range Rover Sport SV Gives Luxury SUV A Wild Speed Upgrade
The 2024 Range Rover Sport SV is here, and it's officially the most powerful SUV with a Range Rover badge at 626 horsepower. That's the most important bit of news. Power is accomplished through a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 and a little help from a mild-hybrid system. The Range Rover Sport can launch to 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds, quick for a hefty luxury SUV. It can also reach 180 miles per hour for good measure.
The SV model features carbon fiber touches all over, including optional 23-inch wheels and a lightweight hood. In addition to the featherlight help from carbon fiber, the SV also features all-wheel steering, tons of driver modes to suit your specific driving style, and a locking rear differential in case you decide to go offroad. Geraldine Ingham, the managing director of Range Rover, says: "New Range Rover Sport SV exemplifies Range Rover's philosophy, not just as a bold evolution beyond its Range Rover Sport SVR predecessor, but also in the personalized approach we are taking with our most discerning clients." Former SVR Range Rovers opted for a supercharged 5-liter V8 and took the more aggressive approach.
The most powerful Range Rover
With all the extra horsepower, you'll get a fully adjustable suspension, and overall, the SUV sits between a third of an inch and almost a full inch lower than your average off-the-shelf Rover, according to a press release. Stopping is accomplished through eight-piston carbon ceramic Brembo brakes, in case you were worried about your ability to brake at 180 miles per hour.
The SV is the first of the updated 2024 Range Rover Sports, and as such, it will first be released in a unique "Edition One" trim. Also, for 2024, the Range Rover Sport will be available as a plug-in hybrid with the P550e. It has a 3-liter six-cylinder engine generating 542 horsepower and allows for an electric-only range of 51 miles.
The SV model price has not yet been specified, but the base model 2024 Range Rover Sport starts at $83,600. The P550e plug-in hybrid starts at a very Land Rover-like $118,200.