The 626hp Range Rover Sport SV Gives Luxury SUV A Wild Speed Upgrade

The 2024 Range Rover Sport SV is here, and it's officially the most powerful SUV with a Range Rover badge at 626 horsepower. That's the most important bit of news. Power is accomplished through a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 and a little help from a mild-hybrid system. The Range Rover Sport can launch to 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds, quick for a hefty luxury SUV. It can also reach 180 miles per hour for good measure.

Land Rover

The SV model features carbon fiber touches all over, including optional 23-inch wheels and a lightweight hood. In addition to the featherlight help from carbon fiber, the SV also features all-wheel steering, tons of driver modes to suit your specific driving style, and a locking rear differential in case you decide to go offroad. Geraldine Ingham, the managing director of Range Rover, says: "New Range Rover Sport SV exemplifies Range Rover's philosophy, not just as a bold evolution beyond its Range Rover Sport SVR predecessor, but also in the personalized approach we are taking with our most discerning clients." Former SVR Range Rovers opted for a supercharged 5-liter V8 and took the more aggressive approach.