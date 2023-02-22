Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition Revealed, Limited To Just 20 Units

Land Rover is one of the top luxury brands when it comes to big and stylish SUVs. The Defender is an off-road icon with a heritage that goes back decades. The Discovery, especially older generations, has a large cult following and legions of adoring fans. The Evoque and Velar are handsomely styled and stick out in their own right.

However, the Range Rover itself is by far the most recognizable model, as everyone from hip hop artists, to the late Queen of England herself, have been seen behind the wheel of a Range Rover. Not to be outdone, the slightly more compact Range Rover Sport offers much of the same boxy charm that made the original so beloved.

Given the average Range Rover Sport's steep base price tag of $83,000, it's safe to say that you're more likely to see a Range Rover Sport cruising around resort towns and ski lodges in Colorado and Utah. That's not an unfair assumption, as the entire Land Rover brand has impressive off-roading credibility. Land Rover is celebrating it's rather-exclusive heritage with a new special edition Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition. You're probably already too late to order one.