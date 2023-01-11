Here's How Much The Banned Land Rover Defender Is Worth Today

The Defender is one of Land Rover's most recognizable vehicles. While you'd likely see celebrities and musicians driving Range Rovers around Miami, London, or Hollywood, the Defender is never far away from a dirt, mud or a stream that needs to be forded. The vehicle's boxy appearance is a carryover from the classic Land Rover Series II from the 1950s, an iconic vehicle in its own right. Much like the Mercedes G-Class (or "G-Wagen") and Hummer H2, the Defender from the early 1990s is essentially a luxurious version of a military vehicle.

In the United States, the Defender was a case of forbidden fruit. It was very sold domestically in the 1990s until regulators disallowed it over its severely-lacking safety features. Now, in 2023, the newest generation of the Defender and older models are reaching the age where they can be legally imported without the fear of the NHTSA and federal government breathing down your neck. With such an iconic car, prices tend to climb as the car gets older and harder to find. Does the Defender, with its rugged looks, continue that trend?