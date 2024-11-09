The Rise Of Range Rover: The Story Behind The Ultimate Luxury Off-Roader

In 1947, visionary Maurice Wilks was walking on a Welsh beach when he stopped and, in the sand, sketched out a vehicle that could traverse any type of terrain without breaking a sweat. This vehicle would debut the very next year at the Amsterdam Motor Show, bearing a name we're all familiar with: Land Rover.

The original Series I Land Rovers were a success story of their own. As Richard Hammond explained on Drivetribe, a Land Rover was often the first vehicle that people in the more remote areas of the world had ever seen. While the Series I Land Rover is a legend in its own right, and there have been many fantastic Land Rovers over the years, the car it spawned a couple decades later is even more amazing.

What happens when you give a Land Rover an increased focus on on-road performance and, eventually, luxury? The Range Rover. Today, the Range Rover continues to carry the title of the ultimate luxury SUV with genuine off-road ability, and it's a high-end car that even most non-car enthusiasts immediately recognize. But how did the Range Rover get its start? How has it evolved over the past half-century-plus?

