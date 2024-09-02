Amateur and professional mechanics have enjoyed bringing old cars back to life for as long as there have been old cars. There are many reasons to restore an old car. For the mechanically inclined, the process can be a matter of practicality. Building a beat-up vehicle into a reliable daily driver can be less expensive than purchasing a new car. Restoring a historically, aesthetically, or personally significant vehicle can also just be worthwhile and satisfying for car lovers.

However, with the speed at which automakers have improved their offerings, antique vehicles often don't live up to modern drivers' performance or comfort standards. Since the 1980s, a growing trend in the car world has been to restore not as it was when it was new, but reimagined as it could be. Restomodding, as the trend is called, is a portmanteau that indicates a restored car that has been modified with modern equipment.

One way to look at restomodding is as a combination of the best of both worlds — a vintage vehicle with modern amenities. These upgrades include anything from brake systems to engines, suspension, framework, body modification, and even internal comforts such as sound or safety systems. Restomodders are beholden more to their personal vision than to the rules of a full restoration, which can result in anything from radical diversions from the manufacturer's original product, gorgeous near-restorations, or artistic masterpieces inspired by the builder's vision. As car lovers, we take a look at 10 of the coolest restomods ever built

