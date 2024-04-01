This Volvo P1800 Cyan GT Restomod Looks Like Something James Bond Would Drive On Vacation
More than six decades after making his big-screen debut, James Bond's affinity for tailor-made suits, shaken martinis, and high-tech gadgetry is the stuff of cinematic legend. As is the super spy's love of a high-octane automobile, with 007 charging through the streets, the back alleys, and occasionally the frozen lakes of the globe in a cavalcade of high-end vehicles that would be the envy of the most discerning car collectors.
Aston Martin has, of course, been Bond's go-to auto-indulgence of late. But Volvo may be making a bid to supplant the legendary automaker as 007's top ride with their P1800 Cyan GT Restomods, and one look at the vehicle's vintage-inspired vibes makes it easy to imagine Bond cruising the sun-lit coastal vistas of Monte Carlo during his downtime.
Created in partnership with Volvo's Cyan Racing division, the first P1800 resto hit the road in 2020, with its classic 1960s cruiser frame packing some race-ready heat under the hood. However, the latest P1800 comes with the Grand Touring (GT) tag, meaning it's far better suited for everyday driving than its predecessor, and we can't help but think even an auto connoisseur of Bond's celebrity would agree.
A Vovlo Cyan restomod will cost you quite a few pretty pennies
Combining the P1800's vintage 1960s appeal with a trove of modern flourishes under the hood is also very in step with the blend of contemporary and classic vibes that permeate the James Bond cinematic universe. We'd love to see what sort of kick-ass gadgets Q might trick out with such a vehicle as well. Unfortunately, it seems likely that few auto-lovers can afford to purchase a P1800 Cyan GT Restomod without the backing of MI:5, as it comes at an estimated cost of anywhere between $500,000 to $700,000.
There's good reason a P1800 Cyan GT Restomod costs so much, as Cyan Racing has boosted it in every possible way, including interiors boasting hand-tailored leather and fabric upholstery and all-analog gauges. Under the hood, the P1800 Restomod is packing a turbocharged 2.0L touring car engine attached to a 5-speed manual transmission, with Cyan Restomod engines offering between 349 to 419 hp.
Muscle car appeal aside, Cyan's most recent P1800 Restomod is a one-of-a-kind creation, with the company seeking to tailor each vehicle to the needs of its buyer as much as possible. Just be warned that if you shell out the money to buy one, you may be waiting a long time to hit the road behind the wheel as each P1800 build can take 12 to 15 months. Still, if classic cars with contemporary power are your thing, a P1800 Cyan GT Restomod will be worth the wait.