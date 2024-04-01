This Volvo P1800 Cyan GT Restomod Looks Like Something James Bond Would Drive On Vacation

More than six decades after making his big-screen debut, James Bond's affinity for tailor-made suits, shaken martinis, and high-tech gadgetry is the stuff of cinematic legend. As is the super spy's love of a high-octane automobile, with 007 charging through the streets, the back alleys, and occasionally the frozen lakes of the globe in a cavalcade of high-end vehicles that would be the envy of the most discerning car collectors.

Aston Martin has, of course, been Bond's go-to auto-indulgence of late. But Volvo may be making a bid to supplant the legendary automaker as 007's top ride with their P1800 Cyan GT Restomods, and one look at the vehicle's vintage-inspired vibes makes it easy to imagine Bond cruising the sun-lit coastal vistas of Monte Carlo during his downtime.

Created in partnership with Volvo's Cyan Racing division, the first P1800 resto hit the road in 2020, with its classic 1960s cruiser frame packing some race-ready heat under the hood. However, the latest P1800 comes with the Grand Touring (GT) tag, meaning it's far better suited for everyday driving than its predecessor, and we can't help but think even an auto connoisseur of Bond's celebrity would agree.