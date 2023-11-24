5 Of James Bond's Smartest Tech Gadgets We Wish We Could Buy
In the high-stakes world of espionage, no one arguably does it better on the big screen than James Bond. While entertaining fans for decades with thrilling, action-packed spy adventures, 007 has gained quite a reputation for his clever one-liners, impeccable fashion sense, and making good use of his infamous license to kill. But while those features, the martinis, and beautiful women all have become staples of the franchise, Bond has proven several times that he is more than just a charismatic MI6 agent thanks to the array of ingenious gadgets he's had at his disposal that helped save the world many times over the years.
From cleverly disguised weaponry to vehicles that could give Elon Musk's finest creations a run for their money, the gear Bond has taken with him into the field is almost as legendary as the superspy himself. Jet packs, exploding toothpaste, pen grenades, and more have all been issued to 007 thanks to the talented efforts of Q-Branch and its masterful leader. Even though some of the persona's game-changing gear has become a bit silly and outdated over time, like Crocodile submersibles and radioactive lint, there is no denying some of the next-level tech showcased throughout the character's illustrious run still stands out.
Among the many gizmos and devices Q has conjured up for Bond in the past, a few emerge as strong candidates for the smartest tech gadgets 007 fans would most assuredly love to get their hands on if they could.
Omega Seamaster
When it comes to timepieces, James Bond has been known to wear an assorted mix of wrist candy during his tour of duty with MI6. The Roger Moore era featured a magnetic Rolex with a circular saw and several versions of Seiko watches like the tracker wristwatch. There was even a wristwatch with a built-in telex that printed out messages and one that played video. Except for the buzzsaw, most of those attributes can be found in many smart gadgets on the market. But the Omega Seamaster that debuted in "GoldenEye" has had some remarkable mechanisms hidden within the difference-making device.
The versions seen across the Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig eras have rarely disappointed when it comes to the many technologically advanced additions each one's possessed over the years. One of the most notorious is the laser housed within the unit, which has been known to break through locks, cut through steel, and penetrate bulletproof glass. Along with the 50-foot-long grappling hook that supports up to eight hundred pounds, the reliable accessory also shoots darts, works as a stun gun, and can emit an EMP.
Even though it may not feature most smartwatch apps, it does have a useful safecracker function, software that can hack into security panels, and motion tracking that monitors the heartbeats of enemies nearby to identify their location. High-intensity lights, powerful magnets, and remote detonator capabilities round out the reasons why a Q-Branch Omega Seamaster would be a smart purchase if the gadget and all its spy tech were real.
X-Ray Glasses
High-tech eyewear has come a long way over the years, and each model available to the public comes with a remarkable number of exciting features. They have even gotten so advanced that there are even some smart glasses with ChatGPT integration. But there isn't a pair out there that offers users the kind of eye-opening experience that a particular pair of spectacular spectacles from the James Bond franchise has been shown to pull off. Fans of the 1999 feature "The World Is Not Enough" will remember that 007 wore his sunglasses indoors and at night, which feels a bit off-brand for such a notoriously cool character, but really, he was just using his X-ray glasses to get a glimpse at what people around him were hiding.
The Q-Branch-created blue-lensed sunnies gave Bond the advantage of being able to see who was armed in a casino, and thanks to the revealing smart gadget, several guards, beautiful women, and other henchmen were all seen carrying concealed weapons such as guns and knives. In addition to being able to assess nearby threats, aid in subduing attackers, and assist in disarming assailants, the X-ray specs undeniably have a wide range of uses outside the world of espionage. From becoming a master of hide-and-seek and escape rooms to never losing a smartphone again, the suped-up see-through shades would be a wise addition to anyone looking to get an upgraded perspective on the world.
Ericsson JB988
As far as communications are concerned, Q-Branch has handed 007 mobile phones and car phones and has even constructed a hilarious phone booth trap, should the need for one ever arise. But when it comes to espionage-related telecommunication devices, thanks to the private sector nowadays, people have handheld computers in their pockets that can provide the same services as many notable spy gadgets from the movies, like sending encrypted messages, translating recorded audio, and navigating escape routes using GPS.
While the features available seem endless, most models from major smartphone brands are without some of the key features that make the Ericsson JB988 a contender for one of the most impressive Q-issued marvels James Bond has ever used.
"Tomorrow Never Dies" was where the clever piece of spyware debuted and quickly proved to be more than just a means to check voicemail. Despite not having a touch screen or 4K resolution, the top-secret tech was equipped with a fingerprint scanner and lockpicking mechanism. It also had self-defense and anti-theft capabilities that provided the individual on the wrong end of the encounter an electrifying experience, emitting a 20,000-volt electric shock.
But what really makes this phone rank among the higher echelon of Bond's innovative gadgetry is the fact that it can remote control a BMW 750iL via a touchpad, meaning you can steer with just a thumb or finger. It can also activate the car's many espionage-related features like the caltrop dispenser, cable cutter, and multiple rocket launchers.
Virtual Combat Training Simulator
Virtual reality was once a science fiction concept that has since become a real thing people can do in the comfort of their own homes. But while the VR headsets available to consumers offer some engaging options to check out, the technology still has a ways to go and is far from perfect.
But the gifted pros at Q-Branch have managed to go above and beyond once again, taking the idea and turning it into a next-level training facility for its numerous agents, including 007. James Bond was seen utilizing the agency's Virtual Reality Combat Simulator in the movie "Die Another Day" where all that was required to go through the enhanced simulation was wearing a pair of stylish shades with red lights and retractable lenses.
In the scene, he went through a scenario of an attack on MI6 headquarters with armed assailants, complete with a hostage situation. The difference between the spy training program and what's on the market today is that without having to put on a clunky headset and other contraptions, the Virtual Combat Simulator produces a "Star Trek" Holodeck-like experience where everything seems incredibly real.
There is virtually no lag or load times, the visuals resemble a lifelike resolution, and the environment responds to the user's actions in real time. The entire ordeal feels so tangible that someone like Moneypenny could even set up a scenario that involved an intimate encounter with a certain international man of mystery that is apparently so authentic that said user could get lost in the moment, making it easily one of the smartest tech gadgets the spy franchise has ever showcased.
Smart Blood
Spy gizmos are known for being discrete, and many of the devices James Bond has employed throughout his illustrious run have been quite small. From grenades disguised as writing utensils to rings that can shatter glass, Q-Branch has often proven that it knows how to craft elaborate espionage gear in a compact design.
But while the inventive group has put out several impressive tiny tools to help agents in the field, one technologically advanced creation is a lot smaller than any of their previous creations by a lot. Smart Blood, introduced in the feature film "Spectre," was a form of cutting-edge nanotechnology injected into 007's bloodstream to track his every move.
With thousands of nanomachines coursing through his body, MI6 could effectively monitor Bond's vital signs from anywhere on the planet, as well as his glucose levels and blood alcohol content. The game-changing tech can even determine the amount of stress 007 may be experiencing in real time. If this were real, it could be a big deal regarding health and fitness.
The abundance of microchips in the bloodstream collecting all that data could help coordinate the necessary steps for improvement, provide early detection for any life-threatening illnesses, and give users a next-level understanding of what's happening inside their bodies. While there is an abundance of health-tracking applications out there, Smart Blood is potentially the biggest smart tech gadget from the world of James Bond that sounds so promising it would seem as if it had a license to kill the competition.