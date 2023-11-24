5 Of James Bond's Smartest Tech Gadgets We Wish We Could Buy

In the high-stakes world of espionage, no one arguably does it better on the big screen than James Bond. While entertaining fans for decades with thrilling, action-packed spy adventures, 007 has gained quite a reputation for his clever one-liners, impeccable fashion sense, and making good use of his infamous license to kill. But while those features, the martinis, and beautiful women all have become staples of the franchise, Bond has proven several times that he is more than just a charismatic MI6 agent thanks to the array of ingenious gadgets he's had at his disposal that helped save the world many times over the years.

From cleverly disguised weaponry to vehicles that could give Elon Musk's finest creations a run for their money, the gear Bond has taken with him into the field is almost as legendary as the superspy himself. Jet packs, exploding toothpaste, pen grenades, and more have all been issued to 007 thanks to the talented efforts of Q-Branch and its masterful leader. Even though some of the persona's game-changing gear has become a bit silly and outdated over time, like Crocodile submersibles and radioactive lint, there is no denying some of the next-level tech showcased throughout the character's illustrious run still stands out.

Among the many gizmos and devices Q has conjured up for Bond in the past, a few emerge as strong candidates for the smartest tech gadgets 007 fans would most assuredly love to get their hands on if they could.