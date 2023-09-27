These New Smart Glasses Have ChatGPT Integration, And They Actually Look Normal

Many companies have tried to make smart glasses a mainstream item, but not everyone wants to look like they just stepped off the USS Enterprise. This is one of the infamous reasons Google Glass was such a flop. Smart glasses designer Solos may have solved that issue with its AirGo3. Despite its simplistic design, these smart glasses feature a microphone and a speaker that can be paired with a smartphone, and it also has AI capabilities via ChatGPT.

With the assistance of the Solos smartphone app, users can take advantage of voice recognition to ask ChatGPT questions. Some examples the company gave of this in action include asking what tourist destinations to visit when traveling, and inquiring about how to make a recipe while cooking. After an AI conversation concludes, users can copy and send the transcript through social media and other forms of communication.

Another ChatGPT-powered feature on this product is live language translation. When spoken to in a foreign language, the glasses automatically translate the sentences before whispering the output into the user's ear. However, until SlashGear gets its hands on a pair to test, it's impossible to vouch for the accuracy or effectiveness of the translation.