Here's Why Toyota Discontinued The FJ Cruiser

Car companies cease production on their vehicles for a variety of different reasons. Oftentimes, it's because they've developed a newer, better vehicle with improved technology for performance, safety, and fuel emissions. Then there's always the possibility a car is no longer made simply because it didn't sell very well, and the automaker just needs it off its assembly lines to replace it with something more appealing to the marketplace.

The trouble is that a car company will rarely ever disclose and publicize exactly why these production changes are made. For example, one automobile that's never been officially commented upon in regards to its discontinuation was also one of the coolest concepts for a vehicle this century – the Toyota FJ Cruiser. This mid-size SUV was released for the 2007 model year, and though it started off as a fairly hot ride with its old-school look, it only made it seven years before being taken out of the United States market.

Because Toyota hasn't given official word on the matter, that leaves us the opportunity to speculate wildly on exactly why this vehicle is no more. Let's look back at the short-lived FJ Cruiser and see where the cracks were that made it such a quick scratch from Toyota's lineup.

[Featured image by Jeremy via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]