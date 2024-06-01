5 Of The Coolest Toyota Concept Cars That Actually Made It To Production

First revealed in October 2003, Toyota's NLSV, or New-Life Support Vehicle, had a name that gave it something of a medical air, but in reality, the vehicle was anything but. Promotional materials from Toyota declared that the model was all about roomy luxury, with "a voluminous flat-floor interior [that] lets you travel with living-room-like comfort." Decked out in a smooth grey and yellow material, the concept car felt like a swanky living room inside, too.

With room for five, wireless doors and a floor standing at just under a foot, Toyota wasn't kidding with its living room-esque claims. This seems to have been envisioned as something of an extension of the owner's home as much as it was a vehicle. Naturally, this wouldn't be something all Toyota customers would want in a new ride, but the company had enough faith in the concept to bring it to market.

This concept car went into production as the MPV Toyota Porte. First released in 2004, the mini vehicle retained the passenger sliding door and boasted either 86 horsepower in its 1.3-liter engine or 107 horsepower as a 1.5 liter. A 2012 redesign further emphasized the versatility of the model family, with everything from sizeable compartments to hooks for storage.