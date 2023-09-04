The 5 Strangest Toyotas That Made It To Market

In 2022, the top-selling passenger car in the world was the Toyota Corolla, which sold over 1.1 million units. In second place, and simultaneously the best-selling SUV globally, was the RAV4 (also made by Toyota). In fact, the Japanese carmaker sold five of the world's top 10 autos in 2022, and currently ranks as the second biggest auto manufacturer in the world.

Founded in 1937, the Toyota Motor Corporation knows how to make cars that appeal to the masses. However, there's an old quote that may or may not have originated with medieval English monk and poet John Lydgate, American President Abraham Lincoln, PT Barnum, or none of the above: "You can please some of the people all of the time, you can please all of the people some of the time, but you can't please all of the people all of the time."

Whoever did say it was spot on, and it's a sentiment exquisitely showcased by some of the stranger vehicles Toyota has released over the years. Remember that most automakers purposely design different cars for different countries based on the needs, economies, and logistics of those other countries. For instance, you won't see many Hummers powering through the narrow streets of Europe unless you're watching an implausible Hollywood action blockbuster — looking at you "Fast and Furious."

Given that, it's likely that you've never heard of most — if not all — of the cars on our list.