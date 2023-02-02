This Bizarre Lamborghini Powered Concept May Be The Coolest Minivan Ever Made

At the 62nd annual Turin International Motor Show in 1988, automakers were trumpeting the "one-box" vehicle design from the rooftops. While it mainly applied to minivans, the prevailing thought was it could be utilized on everything from stretch limousines to ultra-fast supercars (via Autoweek).

Lamborghini unveiled its Bertone-designed Genesis minivan concept based on that one-box blueprint. Motor1 comically likened the odd design to a "massive greenhouse," and they weren't altogether wrong, because the thing was well over 14 feet long and nearly seven feet wide (via Below the Radar), and weighed almost two tons (via Motor1). Despite looking like a giant piece of Good & Plenty candy, Lamborghini didn't want people to think of the Genesis as a minivan, but a "logical evolution of today's Countachs and Ferrari F40s" (via Autoweek).

At the time, the Italian sports car maker was owned by Chrysler (via Motor1), and Lee Iacocca, who was president and chairman of the board for Chrysler at the time (via Britannica), was lavishing Lambo with Scrooge McDuck-type money and wanted them to build their own minivan (via Hagerty). After all, Chrysler had basically invented the whole category to begin with, which Iacocca was famously a part of (via MotorCities).

So Lamborghini and Nuccio Bertone, designer of the iconic Countach, went to work on fixing what he perceived were the deficiencies of the outdated supercar, such as poor visibility, claustrophobic interior, and the difficulty getting in and out of the thing (via Autoweek).