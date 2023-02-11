This Over The Top Minivan Could Be The Worst Concept Car We've Ever Seen

If Plymouth's concept minivan reminds you of something, then you were probably a kid who watched a children's science fiction TV show that aired on CBS in 1976 called "Ark II." The vehicle, which a central figure of the show called "the Ark II vehicle," is very reminiscent of the Plymouth Voyager III.

Whereas the Lamborghini Genesis might have been the coolest-looking minivan ever made, the Voyager III ... maybe not so much. While it certainly looked odd, the fact that the Voyager III is actually two cars in one might make it even more futuristic than the Ark II.

Plymouth started with a compact three-seat car roughly the size of a Geo Metro that could be used as a daily commuter. Under the hood was a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder propane-fueled engine (via Chicago Auto Show).

But when it was time to pack up the family and hit the road for a grand adventure, you could literally back the little minicar up to a modular rear unit and plug it into a much larger seating compartment typically associated with a van. It truly allowed owners to enjoy the advantages of two very different vehicles simultaneously (via Hemmings).

According to Bob Lutz, president of Chrysler at the time, the whole idea behind the Voyager III was to let people leave two-thirds of their vehicle at the house when they had to go into urban settings, which in turn would save fuel and free up parking spaces (via Hemmings).