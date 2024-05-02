The 10 Best Toyotas Ever Designed

The 1960s was a decade of transformation for the Japanese car industry. Not only were the country's biggest manufacturers expanding at an unprecedented rate, but there was a newfound interest in motorsports from consumers. This interest spurred Toyota to create its first sports grand tourer, the 2000GT. The automaker didn't have the facilities to develop or construct such a car at the time, and so contracted Yamaha to complete the project.

The first prototype example was unveiled in 1965, but it would take until 1967 for the car to go on public sale. When it did, it was a slow seller, as it launched with a high price that pitted it against sports cars from more established European rivals. In total, around 350 examples of the car would go on to be sold before production ended in 1970.

It might have remained a rare car, but it became well known both at home and abroad. Toyota's extensive testing of the car before its official launch included breaking three world speed records. Not long after it arrived in dealerships, it also arrived on the big screen. In "You Only Live Twice," James Bond, portrayed by Sean Connery, drives an open-top version of the car. The two cars used for filming had to be specially adapted by Toyota, as Connery was reportedly too tall to fit into the regular hardtop car's cabin. Today, the 2000GT is a collectors' grail, with examples regularly fetching over $1 million.