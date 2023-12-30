Toyota Tuner's Dream: 10 Of The Most Modifiable Models Of All Time

The original Lexus IS was designed as an affordable way to draw buyers to the brand while competing against the BMW 3 Series. It was designed to appeal to both domestic and foreign buyers, but while the Lexus badge was gaining recognition in key export markets like the U.S., it had yet to be launched in Japan when the car's design was finalized. So, the solution was to badge it as a Toyota, and thus, the JDM Altezza was born.

While the car looks identical to its Lexus-branded counterpart from the outside, the Altezza was available with a different choice of engines to better suit Japanese tastes. The 2.0L inline-6 engine was shared with the IS 200, but the 2.0L four-cylinder, the more powerful of the two, was sold in the Altezza only. As a result, many modified Altezza builds are created expressly to be different from the raft of IS builds out there, featuring upgraded versions of the 3S-GE four-cylinder alongside other hard-to-find JDM parts.

Meanwhile, the IS300, which features a naturally aspirated version of Toyota's iconic 2JZ engine, has become a favorite among grassroots drifters thanks to its affordable used price and over-engineered internals. While it's not quite as potent as the turbo 2JZ, the IS300's engine still offers plenty of tuning potential. If that's still not enough, the generously sized engine bay can fit a variety of more tunable engines, including the 1UZ-FE V8.