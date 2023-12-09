8 Of The Coolest 1990s Engines And The Key Features That Made Them So Special

The Colombo V12 is widely considered to be Ferrari's most legendary engine, powering many of the brand's best-loved race cars, including the ultra-valuable 250 GTO. Creating a replacement was no easy task, and in fact it took until 1992 for the venerable Colombo engine to be finally retired. It was replaced by the F116/F133, which was the first all-new Ferrari twelve-cylinder engine since the Boxer engine of the '70s. The F116 debuted in the 456, powering all of the brand's V12 grand tourers up to and including the 612 Scaglietti.

It was, in turn, usurped by the F140 V12 that debuted in the Enzo and which continues to power Ferrari's latest cars including the Purosangue. However, the F116/F133's contribution to the Prancing Horse's V12 lineage should not be underestimated. The Colombo V12 was, by the time it was retired, a long way from its heyday. Its final application was in the 412i, a car that's still considered undesirable by many Ferrari collectors today thanks to its unconventional styling and available three-speed auto transmission.

The V12 in the 456, and later the 550 and 575, proved to buyers that Ferrari could still make contemporary, potent grand tourers, balancing all-out power with the refinement that owners had come to expect. It wasn't as revolutionary in terms of technology or performance as some of the other engines here, but its importance in the history of one of the world's most prestigious automotive brands makes it worth remembering.