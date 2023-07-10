One Of The Greatest Cars Of All Time Got Its Engine From This Often Overlooked BMW Platform

Back in the 1980s, BMW introduced the world to its second-generation 7-series: a large luxury sedan packed to the gills with technology. Unheard of at the time, the 7-series sported projector headlights, dual-zone climate control, and an adaptive suspension. There was also a list of options appropriate for the decade of excess, including a telephone, fax machine, and onboard wine cooler.

Needless to say, this flagship machine couldn't be powered by any ordinary engine, so BMW stuffed in a V12, internally dubbed the M70. The M70 was the first 12-cylinder ever to power a BMW, and the first in any German passenger car since World War II.

Utilizing all-aluminum construction with a displacement of 5.0 liters, the V12 was essentially two conventional BMW inline-six cylinders joined together at a 60-degree angle. While this arrangement sounds promising on paper, the engine was only capable of about 300 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. That was respectable enough for the luxo-barge 750i sedan, but the V12 would also be tasked with powering BMW's new grand touring coupe — the 850i — which was introduced a few years later.

Sensing the need for more oomph, BMW turned the V12 over to their M (short for Motorsport) division for tweaking. One of the engines involved in the project made over 640 horsepower, but was never installed in a production vehicle. Rather, a still-impressive 375 horsepower version called the S70 was shoehorned under the hood of the 850CSi, a sporty trim level of the brand's 8-series coupe.