This incredibly rare 1995 BMW 850CSi could be yours

Back in the mid-90s one of the ultimate BMW cars was the 850CSi. This was a very good looking car for the era and notably had a big V12 engine under its hood. The car in the images here is an extremely rare example boasting only 39,900 miles on the odometer.

A classic V12-powered BMW with low miles in this exceptional clean condition is rare enough on its own. What sets this car apart from any other is that it also has a six-speed manual transmission and is painted in an exterior color called Daytona Violet, a beautiful purple.

This car is said to be the only 850CSi in the United States produced in that color. It also has a special interior ordered with the BMW Individual option that is in the same Daytona Violet with Lotus White. The car said to be the only E31 BMW in the entire world with this color combination.

The vehicle rolls on M System II 17-inch wheels and has Yew wood trim on the interior. This car was the flagship BMW model in the 90s, and it’s 5.6-liter V12 produces 372 horsepower and 402 pound-feet of torque. Those numbers don’t sound like much for modern cars but was impressive in the day.

Another famous footmark for this engine is that it became the mill used in the iconic McLaren F1. Other features of the car including a factory mobile phone, on-board computer, six-disc CD changer, heated and power-adjustable front seats, limited-slip differential, and speed-variable steering. Bids for this rare car up to $64,000 as of writing. Fans of rare BMW cars will want to pay attention to this one as they don’t get any rarer than this.