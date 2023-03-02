10 Things That Made The Nissan 240SX Such An Awesome Drift Car

In a RadVentures interview, filmmaker and former rally driver Ryan Symancek calls a 240SX that's never seen a racetrack a "unicorn." There might be no better affordable platform in motorsports, and there's certainly no better platform for drifting than the 240SX and its even more talented fraternal twin, the JDM 180SX. It turns out that the 240SX (which is the U.S. market version of Japan's 180SX) is so well-suited to drift that it's the first association many make with the car.

Vintage car insurer Hagerty reports that insurance quotes for the car's two generations (1989–1994's S13 and 1994-1998's S4) are tagged "modified" 52% and 62% of the time respectively, compared with 19% for the (1983-1988) 200SX. This is to say, people buy this car for tuning, not for restoration. And those tuners, for the most part, want to go sideways.

What makes a good drift car is something you can generalize about (wide track, wider front track, low stance, long wheelbase, short overall length), depending on who you feel like arguing with, but it's also a matter of collecting all the right pieces and tweaking them perfectly to make a car controllable while pushing it out of control against its will. This is what the 240SX does: it gives you a lot of good pieces as a starting point and makes it pretty easy to get the rest.