Why The Toyota Soarer Was Such An Important JDM Car

Following the success of the Lexus LS 400 in the U.S., Toyota sought to replicate that momentum with a luxurious coupe. As a result, the Lexus SC 400 debuted in the U.S. in 1991, two years after the Lexus LS 400 was introduced. The Lexus SC 400 was based on the design of the JDM Toyota Soarer (via Popular Science). In other words, the Soarer and Lexus SC were twin brothers, and they were produced in the same factory by Toyota beginning in March 1989. The Lexus SC 400 used the same V8 engine that was installed in the Lexus LS 400 and the 1991 to 1993 Toyota Soarer.

Similar to the Soarer in Japan, the Lexus SC brand received critical acclaim in the U.S. — the Lexus SC 400 was even named "import car of the year" by MotorTrend in 1992. Another cheaper version of the Toyota Soarer with a smaller engine was introduced to the U.S. in 1992; it was known as the Lexus SC 300.

The Lexus SC lineup wouldn't be complete without a convertible model, and the Lexus SC 430 — which was identical to the JDM Soarer Z40 series — debuted in the U.S. in 2001 (via Autozine). The Lexus SC 430 was fitted with a 300 hp V8 engine and a 5-speed automatic transmission. So, even though the Soarer never made it to U.S. shores, those of us here in the States still got a taste thanks to the Lexus SC lineup.