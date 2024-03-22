10 Of The Most Tuner-Friendly Toyota Models Ever Built

Sometimes a fast car just isn't fast enough. Whether the car in question is a practical family hauler or a highly-strung track day toy, there will nearly always be a small group of owners who simply aren't content with its stock performance. Many of these owners have a particular goal in mind: build the ultimate street racer, or leave everyone in the rearview mirror at the drag strip. The key to a great tuner car is that it needs to accommodate every main type of owner, from those happy to fit only minor modifications to those aiming for a full overhaul.

Toyota's rise from a small-time Japanese manufacturer to a global automotive powerhouse has been predicated on several things. Its continued development of innovative designs and technology is one part of the puzzle, but just as important to the brand's success is its ability to cater to a wide audience. Its cars are usually affordable, reliable, and boast class-leading build quality. That makes them top choices for buyers looking for reasonably priced everyday transport, but also excellent project cars for all kinds of tuners, from professional street tuning outfits to casual weekend tinkerers. Here are the brand's best tuner-friendly models so far.